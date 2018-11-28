Sioux Falls Police Looking into Burglaries and Bogus Bills

Police detectives have some cases to explore involving recent Sioux Falls burglaries and separate instances of counterfeiting. Although one fake bill was discovered during the course of an arrest.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens offered details on a burglary that happened on Monday around 9:00 PM in the area of South Willow Avenue and West 22nd Street.

“It was an unlocked house. The occupants went to bed and woke up the next morning to discover that they were missing a wallet.”

Clemens also told of an incident on Tuesday evening around 5:30 PM on West 45th Street and Downing Avenue.

“A woman in an apartment heard a knock at the door. When she opened it, there were four people that pushed their way in. They took a T.V., cell phone, a purse, and some other items. No injuries to the victim.”

Additionally, Clemens said four $20 counterfeit bills were discovered in the area of West 41st Street and Terry Avenue and were of the variety of fakes that had “For Motion Picture Use Only” markings on them. Police are still trying to track down suspects in that case.

A bogus $100 bill was found on a person who was wanted on an arrest warrant. According to Clemens, there were no immediate forgery or counterfeiting charges added to the ones already faced by the fugitive.