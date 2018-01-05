Sioux Falls Police are looking for answers following a Friday morning shooting that resulted in the deaths of two men.

"We are still trying to figure out what happened and what led up to the shooting," explains Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"We think we know now who these people were. Now we are checking out if anyone else was involved and talking with friends or family members of the victims. What we are looking at now is just detective work. It's talking to a lot of people and trying to figure out what led up to this and ultimately what happened to this shooting."

So far Clemens says police haven't found anyone who witnessed the shooting.

The incident took place at an apartment building on West Rice Street near North Summit Avenue. One man was found dead outside the building. The second man later died from his injuries.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: