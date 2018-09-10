On Monday Sept 10, 2018, Officer Sam Clemens provided details of criminal activity over the weekend: including a man who shot himself in the foot and gave the gun to a felon for safekeeping, a man who rolled off a car and was injured while trying to stop his girlfriend from driving away, and a Dad who followed a suspicious vehicle and claims they pointed a weapon at him.

On Saturday night just after 9:00 PM, a woman driving her vehicle noticed a man lying near the road in the area of 15th and Charlotte and called the police. The 46-year-old man was found and had significant injuries to his head with a life-threatening brain bleed. Police were able to trace the situation back to an argument the man had with his girlfriend earlier in the day. According to the girlfriend, the man had jumped on the hood of her car in an attempt to stop her from driving away. As she went around the corner, he rolled off and became injured. 43-year-old Jame Kae Knudston is charged with felony hit and run as she didn’t call for help or render aid.

A Dad in the 4400 block of West Briggs Drive noticed neighborhood children, scared and running, including his 6-year-old daughter, Saturday, September 8 at 7:30 PM. He asked the kids what was wrong and was told two men in a gold colored minivan were trying to grab them. The dad started to follow the suspects in his own vehicle as the van drove away. The men stopped the vehicle and showed something that looked to be a gun. The driver was described as a Native American. The father was able to get a license plate but it doesn’t match the vehicle.

A 19-year-old Sioux Falls man claimed he found a gun on the ground near the 3000 block of South Mayfair Ave, Friday morning (September 7) at 5:00 AM. The man said he picked up the “380” handgun to keep it out of the hands of kids and had it in his possession in his car. As he was examining it, the gun discharged and the man shot himself in the foot. He then gave the gun to a friend for safekeeping. When police were alerted to the situation, they found the handgun and a bag of marijuana in possession of the friend. Dereck Alexis Martinez, 19 from Sioux Falls was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

A man walking in an alley near 11th and Spring on Sunday at 1:30 AM was approached by four men who asked for a cigarette. He replied that he didn’t smoke and continued walking. The man says the next thing he knew he was waking up in the alley. Police documented a welt on the back of his head and a cut on his chin. The victim’s wallet, watch and cell phone were missing. The victim did not recall a description of the four suspects.

A delayed report of a road rage incident was provided to police occurring at 3800 S. Louise regarding an assault with a bat at 7:30 PM on Saturday, (September 8) A woman says she honked at a vehicle in front of her during a green light. The woman claims the man stopped and threatened her with a baseball bat.

A police officer was driving near 17th street and River Boulevard Sunday night (September 9) at 6:00 PM, when a man walking on the sidewalk threw a rock at the police car. The officer apprehended the man, who was carrying additional rocks and meth. Fernando Gonzales Jr, 35, from Sioux Falls was charged with felony damage to property and possession of a controlled substance. The vehicle had damage to the front end and the officer was not injured.

See Also: