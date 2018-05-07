Sioux Falls Police Investigating Mid-Day Robbery

There is a suspect lurking after an incident on Monday in Sioux Falls. A robbery occurred in broad daylight and Sioux Falls Police are now tasked to find that person.

According to a press release from Sergeant Tom Ward, it happened on Monday at 12:30 PM at a commercial business along the 2300 block of East 10th Street. The report shows that the suspect produced a pistol inside the store and wanted the business’ cash.

There was no mention of how much cash if any was taken. However the suspect did flee the scene. It was not certain but most probable that the suspect ran to the east after the incident on East 10th Street.

Description of the suspect is a black male approximately 5-7 with a thin build. An armed robbery is a serious crime and any information that the public could provide about the incident should be submitted to Sioux Falls Police via Crimestoppers or Metro Communications.

Police also revealed that the business invoked its Marsy's Law rights

