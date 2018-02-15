Sioux Falls Police Investigating Incident With 11-Year-Old Girl

Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says an incident with a girl near a park is being investigated.

"We had the 11-year-old who was walking. There was a car that drove up. The driver didn't say anything. He motioned for her to come to the car. That kind of freaked her out. She ran back to the school and reported it to the staff who then called police. The driver is a black man maybe around 20 to 30 years of age. The car is a smaller white four door vehicle with tinted windows."

Clemens says the girl did the right thing.

"In a situation like this the best thing to do is to run and tell somebody that you know and trust, whether it's a relative, friend or going back to school and letting the teachers know."

If you have information about the man or the vehicle, Clemens urges you to call police.

