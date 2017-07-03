Sioux Falls Police Investigating Gunfire in Southwest Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Police responded to a report of gunshots Sunday afternoon in the southwest part of the city.

KDLT News is reporting that police were called to the area of West 37th Street and South Terry Avenue around 3:30 PM. Sunday for a report of a dispute between people in two cars.

Witnesses told police that one of the vehicles involved fired at least one gunshot at the other vehicle before both cars took off.

If you have any information about this please call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

