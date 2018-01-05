UPDATE: Sioux Falls police are now searching for two people of interest in connection to the shooting at an apartment complex near Summit Avenue and Rice Street.

There are two people of interest that police would like help finding. We believe both Manuel Jesus Frias, 34 years old, and Maria Shantel LeClaire, 27 years old, have information relating to this homicide. Frias and LeClaire may be armed, so if you see either, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

UPDATE : According to KSFY two people are dead in a shooting at an apartment complex in Sioux Falls:

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says police found two subjects with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital, where he later died of his wounds. Both victims were men in their 20's.

KDLT's Carlene Wild reports that police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the north part of Sioux Falls Friday morning (January 5).

"Authorities are on the scene at 700 West Rice Street for reported shots fired. It is near Elmwood Golf Course," explained Wild.

"Sioux Falls Police confirm that one person has died and another in the hospital. Authorities are setting up a media staging area this morning to provide updates during the day. We will have the latest as it becomes available."

We will have the latest following Friday's media briefing at the Sioux Falls Police Law Enforcement Center.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: