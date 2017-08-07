Sioux Falls Police Investigating Burning of 2 Cars, Arson Suspected

Sioux Falls Police say two cars were reportedly set on fire in the 1500 Block of East 7th Street early Monday morning.

"The victim looked outside her window and saw her car was on fire. She and a friend then discovered a second car was on fire as well," Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

Clemens says investigators found what was thought to have fueled the two car fires.

"Police officers found a bottle that had some type of accelerant in it. It was used to start the fire. Obviously we are looking at some type of arson investigation. Our arson investigators are working with the fire department in this case."

If anyone has information about the car fires Clemens urges them to call police.

