Sioux Falls Police: House Moves Will Cause Traffic Delays

Your Wednesday morning commute could be slowed down in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls Police ask you to take note that today (Wednesday, August 22) there are two houses that are scheduled to be moved down city streets.

The first house is scheduled to be transported at 9 AM. This is discribed as a 'single move'. The second house is schedule for 1 PM. This is discribed as a 'double move. The SFPD say this will cause traffic delays.

The route is 26th Street and & Kiwanis Aveune to 41st Street to Western Aveune then South out of Sioux Falls. Please plan accordingly.

The weather forcast for today's move looks good. Here is what to expect from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

