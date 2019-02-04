When police were asked to check on the well-being of Joshua Michael Hamilton, 30, of Sioux Falls, the ended up finding a lot more than they bargained for.

On Saturday (February 2), Sioux Falls police located Hamilton in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn, at which point he attempted to run away. Police followed him to another hotel parking lot and were able to grab one of his hands, at which point Hamilton tried to reach for something with his the other hand.

When a backup officer arrived, Hamilton was subdued. Police found a stun gun on him, along with meth. Later in jail processing, authorities discovered 18 fake $100 bills in his possession.

Hamilton was charged with resisting arrest, fleeing police, possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a forged instrument.

Police will also turn over the information for the secret service to investigate the fraudulent bills.