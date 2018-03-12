Sioux Falls Police Department Mourn Loss of Dog

"It is with humble hearts the Sioux Falls Police Department reports the passing of retired SFPD K-9 Taro. K-9 Officer Taro passed away this morning in peace with her former handler and his family by her side. K-9 Taro faithfully served and protected the citizens of Sioux Falls for nearly eight (8) years during her career, before retiring at home, with her handler, and living a great retired K-9 life the last several years. We thank you K-9 Taro for your many contributions to our citizens, our department, and may you rest in peace."