Sioux Falls Police Bomb Robot Agent 605 Reporting for Duty

After three choices made the final cut, two names rose to the top and one received the most votes as the new mechanized member of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

St. Mary’s was the school that sent the winning name for consideration among over 2,500 possible choices that were submitted by Sioux Falls students. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens announced that as a reward, the police department will bring Agent 605 to the school for a visit.

“They’ll be bringing the robot in and then there will be some (sort of) demonstration that they will do with that. The kids love it. They’ll make sure to show it off and the sticker with the name will be prominently displayed on the arm.”

For about a week citizens were encouraged to vote for the name given to the robot that the department’s bomb squad will use in perilous situations.

The three top name choices were the eventual winner along with Boomer and Trax. From the over three thousand votes cast, the tally read:

Agent 605: 1,599 votes.

Boomer: 1,165 votes.

Trax: 408 votes.