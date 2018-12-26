Sioux Falls Plane Crash Victims Identified

The names of the two aboard the plane who died in the Christmas night crash in a Sioux Falls neighborhood have been identified. The Minnehaha County Coroner positively identified the victims as Sioux Falls residents Vaughn and JoAnn Meyer. They were both 68 years old.

Police are maintaining the scene for the ongoing investigation. Authorities say if you find any debris, call 911 and officers will come and get it. They say please do not touch or move any found objects. Debris has been found up to several blocks away.

At the crash site between 57th and 49th Street near South Birchwood Avenue and South Woodwind Avenue, one home had exterior damage and minor fire damage. A second home had minor structural damage. A total of 4 homes had been evacuated, at least two residences have not been cleared for occupancy as of Thursday afternoon. The plane came down in the backyard area, between four structures.

Officials from the NTSB will be on the scene soon for their investigation and have contracted with a third party to remove the wreckage.