Sioux Falls Picked as Best City for Young Professionals – Again

Move over San Francisco, Seattle, and Minneapolis - Sioux Falls has you beat.

For the second straight year, South Dakota's largest city is the number one place in the country for young professionals, according to the financial technology company SmartAsset , which ranked cities in nine different categories:

Percentage of residents between the ages of 25 and 34

Unemployment rate for young adults

Labor force participation rate for young adults

Median rent

Entertainment establishment rate

Job diversity

Median earnings

Earnings change over time

Median housing costs as a percent of median earnings

Sioux Falls excelled in most of the categories with an nation-best unemployment rate of less than 1.5 percent among young adults and a 90 percent participation rate of 25 to 34 year-olds in the workforce.

Affordability also played a big role in the Sioux Falls repeat.

According to Census Bureau data, only 23 percent of a young professional's salary would be gobbled up for housing in Sioux Falls - the 14th best rate in America.

TOP TEN CITIES FOR YOUNG PROFESSIONALS

Sioux Falls Raleigh, North Carolina San Francisco Pittsburgh Seattle Austin, Texas Minneapolis Omaha Arlington, Virginia Anchorage, Alaska

