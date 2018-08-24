Sioux Falls Picked as Best City for Young Professionals – Again
Move over San Francisco, Seattle, and Minneapolis - Sioux Falls has you beat.
For the second straight year, South Dakota's largest city is the number one place in the country for young professionals, according to the financial technology company SmartAsset, which ranked cities in nine different categories:
- Percentage of residents between the ages of 25 and 34
- Unemployment rate for young adults
- Labor force participation rate for young adults
- Median rent
- Entertainment establishment rate
- Job diversity
- Median earnings
- Earnings change over time
- Median housing costs as a percent of median earnings
Sioux Falls excelled in most of the categories with an nation-best unemployment rate of less than 1.5 percent among young adults and a 90 percent participation rate of 25 to 34 year-olds in the workforce.
Affordability also played a big role in the Sioux Falls repeat.
According to Census Bureau data, only 23 percent of a young professional's salary would be gobbled up for housing in Sioux Falls - the 14th best rate in America.
TOP TEN CITIES FOR YOUNG PROFESSIONALS
- Sioux Falls
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- San Francisco
- Pittsburgh
- Seattle
- Austin, Texas
- Minneapolis
- Omaha
- Arlington, Virginia
- Anchorage, Alaska
