Sioux Falls Pet Owners: Beware of Rabies in Local Cats, Dogs

As the warm weather is now upon us, Sioux Falls Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong is concerned about rabies and your pets.

"Wild animals are the main source for rabies in the United States. It's very important for people to have their pets vaccinated against rabies. Animal Control would like to remind residents in Sioux Falls if you have a pet that is over six months of age, it is required by law to be vaccinated against rabies. That includes cats and dogs."

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, DeJong says watch for these signs.

"The virus attacks the brain and accumulates in the central nervous system. The signs that you will see are generally those that impact the brain. Animals that have rabies will show some sort of signs such as aggression along with behavioral changes."

If you have questions about pet safety, DeJong encourages you to call animal control at 605-376-7000.

