Sioux Falls could very well have a budding film producer and/or movie director on its hands. Caleb Miller, an eighth grade student at Patrick Henry Middle School, placed second in this year's C-SPAN video documentary competition called Student Cam 2018.

Student Cam is C-SPAN's annual national video documentary competition that encourages students from all over the country to think critically about issues that affect our communities and our nation. This year students were asked to choose a provision of the U.S. Constitution and create a video illustrating why it's important to them.

The competition is broken down by age and area and includes high school and middle school. Caleb placed second in the middle school category. For coming in second Caleb was given a $1,500 check during an all-school assembly held on Thursday (5/10) at Patrick Henry Middle School.

To give you an idea of what the competition was like this year, C-SPAN received 2,985 films from over 5,700 students - the most entries in the 14 years of the competition. Entries came from 46 states, Washington DC, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates.

Caleb's winning video is entitled "The Headline Debate." The video talks about the battle between the media and Washington DC and how it affects us all. During the video Caleb talks with United States Senator John Thune and KSFY News Anchor Brian Allen about the importance of a fair and un-biased media as well as freedom of speech.

For a complete listing of this year's C-SPAN Student Cam winners, including videos, go to studentcam.org. To see Caleb's winning video go to viddler.com.

Source: C-SPAN Programming and Educational Resources

