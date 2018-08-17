Sioux Falls Parents Sentenced in Fatal Crash That Son Caused

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls couple has been sentenced for trying to cover up a fatal crash caused by their teenage son following a drug dispute.

Fifty-two-year-old Joseph Lingor was given about two months in jail for being an accessory to a felony. Fifty-six-year-old Vicki Lingor got about four months of community service for obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor.

Authorities say then-15-year-old Alex Lingor forced another vehicle off the road and into a tree in February 2017 after getting stiffed on a $25 marijuana deal, causing the death of 15-year-old Kareem Cisse. He was sentenced in June to about two months in jail for manslaughter and other charges.

