Sioux Falls Pancake House Offers Free Food For Federal Employees

Monday morning marks day 24 of the United States Government Shutdown. That means affected government employees have not been paid at all for over 3 weeks. This has become a real hardship for lots of federal employees.

The folks over at the Original Pancake House at 2713 West 41st street here in Sioux Falls are trying to help those affected by the shut down by offering FREE eggs, pancakes, and hash browns to all federal employees. Simply show your Federal ID and they will get you some really good food.



More than 420,000 federal employees from numerous agencies across the nation will continue to work without pay until the government shutdown ends.

President Trump, who has said he would be "proud" to shut the government down if Congress doesn't pass funding for his wall, wants $5 billion tax dollars to build a wall along the United States/Mexico border.