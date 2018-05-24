Sioux Falls Outdoor Swimming Pools to Open

Open Swim will be daily from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM and 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. For Open Swim, children 6 years and younger must be supervised by someone at least 16 years old. The ratio of children 6 years and younger may not exceed five children per adult. Family Swim will be daily from 5:00 to 6:30 PM and requires that youth under the age of 18 be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.