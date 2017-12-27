Sioux Falls Outdoor Ice Rinks Open Thursday

Been dying to bust out your ice skates, or maybe play a little outdoor hockey? Wait no more, time to layer up and head out to your favorite Sioux Falls ice rink, because they finally open up tomorrow!

Thanks to Mother Nature's recent deep freeze, the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation’s six outdoor ice rinks and two hockey rinks will open for the season at 1 PM on Thursday, (December 28).

Weather permitting, all the Sioux Falls rinks will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Fridays from 4:00-9:00 PM, Saturdays from 1:00-9:00 PM, and Sundays from 1:00-8:00 PM.

There are special holiday hours now through January, 2nd. The rinks will be open December 28 through January 1 from 1:00–9:00 PM, and January 2 from 1:00-8:00 PM.

Each ice rink has a warming house on site, limited concessions, vending, and skate rentals available.

Remember that children 6 years old and younger wishing to skate must be accompanied by someone at least 16 years old or older.

Here are the locations of all six Sioux Falls Ice Rinks, and the two Sioux Empire Hockey Rinks.