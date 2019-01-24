Sioux Falls Outdoor Ice Rinks Closed January 24

It's really cold today. It is making anything outdoors really not fun. Even fun stuff, like ice skating.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation department announced that all public outdoor ice skating rinks and warming houses will be closed today, Thursday, January 24, 2019.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that is in effect until 9 am Friday January 25th.

In case you weren't aware of the outdoor skating rinks in Sioux Falls, a fact which I discovered someone I work with had no idea of. So here are the locations of the six outdoor skating rinks:

Campus Park at 26th Street and Summit Avenue

Frank Olson Park at 16th Street and Grandview Avenue

McKennan Park at 21st Street and Third Avenue

Memorial Park at 26th Street and Sertoma Avenue

Sherman Park at 15th Street and Kiwanis Avenue

Tuthill Park at South Cliff Avenue, southeast of I-229