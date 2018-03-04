Sioux Falls Outdoor Ice Rinks Close for the Season

I live right next to the entrance into Tuthill Park on South Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls. We see a lot of winter activity from our windows.

The big hill for sledding in the park has always been a popular place for people of all ages. We see traffic going in and out whenever there's fresh snow.

But the main attraction is the outdoor ice rink. It's fully lit up at night, and anytime you glance out the window, you can see a graceful scene of skaters on the ice. It's almost like something you would only see on TV.

It's a very active place with music playing outside and a warming house staffed with workers renting skates and selling hot chocolate.

But that all came to an end for another year as of Sunday (March 4). I watched as the free ice skating sign next to our house was removed.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announced that due to current ice conditions and warm temperatures, all six public outdoor ice skating rinks and warming houses have closed for the season. They added a thank you for a great season!

The locations of these facilities are:

Campus Park

26th Street and Summit Avenue

Frank Olson Park

16th Street and Grandview Avenue

McKennan Park

21st Street and Third Avenue

Memorial Park

26th Street and Sertoma Avenue

Sherman Park

15th Street and Kiwanis Avenue

Tuthill Park

South Cliff Avenue, southeast of I-229

