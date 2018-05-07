Sioux Falls Old Chicago Closes

Old Chicago, located at at 4301 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls next to the Empire Mall, announce Monday (May 7) that it has closed.

Two notes on the front doors of the pizza restaurant stated: "Closed Effective 5/7/2018. Thank you for letting us serve you." and "World Beer Tour steins can be picked up in the Speak Easy Casino."

The Sioux Falls Business Journal is reporting that the Old Chicago franchisee Joe Cody has stated that the lease was up and he was unable to negotiate a satisfactory new one and that he is not planning to reopen in another location.

Old Chicago Closes

Nationally Old Chicago was established in 1976 and describes themselves as "committed to innovation and excellence in craft beer, pairing those picks with delicious dishes, and delivering to guests genuine Chicago-style goodness. From our food and drink menus, to our energetic staff and friendly atmosphere, Old Chicago is the place to discover unique specialty brews, enjoy delicious pizzas and unique entrées, while celebrating with friends."

See Also: