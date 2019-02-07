Since 2016, Sioux Falls O'Gorman and Roosevelt have elected to play one of their regular season games at the Sanford Pentagon. That tradition looks to continue into the future.

O'Gorman earned a doubleheader sweep over the Rough Riders on Tuesday (February 5) night at the Pentagon. The Lady Knights improved to 15-3 with a 48-31 victory over their west-side city rival. On the boys' side, Akoi Akoi dropped in a game-winning basket with about 1.4 seconds remaining giving the Knights a 42-41 win.

The two teams elected for one neutral court game back in 2015 when they met at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The game was used as a trial run for the state basketball tournament that would take place there one month later. That was a one-off event that was set up, but it led to a great new tradition at the Pentagon.

Following the 2015 season, O'Gorman and Roosevelt made a deal with the Sanford Pentagon for a home-and-home series for 2016 and 2017. Roosevelt would give up the home game in 2016, and O'Gorman would do the same in 2017. At the end of the first agreement, then Roosevelt Activities Director and current Sioux Falls School District Activities Director Casey Meile confirmed that the two teams would continue the series for 2018 and 2019.

Tuesday night was the conclusion of the second agreement. Prior to the start of the girl's game, we asked O'Gorman Activities Director Steve Kueter about the agreement and the future of the team's playing against each other on Heritage Court.

"This isn't going anywhere. We will continue to play a game against each other here." Kueter quickly said.

The Sanford Pentagon would also love to continue to see the two teams play each other inside the facility.

“We have enjoyed hosting the O’Gorman and Roosevelt doubleheader the past two seasons, and we hope to work with the schools to continue the relationship and opportunity for their kids to experience Heritage Court.” - Sanford Pentagon

A new agreement would be for a minimum two more seasons with both teams giving up a home date. They have played against each other traditionally on the first Tuesday of February.