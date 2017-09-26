Sioux Falls Number One Nationwide for Young Professionals
A recent article from SmartAsset says young professionals should not be flocking to the metro areas of Seattle, Chicago, New York or Phoenix. Instead the should set their sights on the Sioux Empire.
Sioux Falls has just been ranked as the number one location for young professionals to thrive:
Sioux Falls is the best city for young professionals. This city is great for those looking for opportunity. At 2.9%, this city has the sixth-lowest unemployment rate for young people (those between the ages of 25 and 34) in the study. Sioux Falls is also a fun-loving town. According to our data, just under 2.9% of establishments here are built for entertainment or the arts.
Sioux Falls ranked high in many areas, including the percentage of residents between the ages of 25-34, cost of living, income and unemployment.
It seems to me that the success of Downtown Sioux Falls can also be a contributing factor to young professionals living here. While great work and housing opportunities abound in our city, a burgeoning group 25 to 34 year-olds are creating and enjoying the arts, networking through Sioux Falls Young Professionals, participating actively in politics and social issues, as well as building lifelong friendships.
