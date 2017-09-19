Sioux Falls Not in Top 100 Places to Live

When it comes to being an awesome place to live, be, do stuff, there are lots of lists that Sioux Falls shows up on, often high on the list.

Not this time.

Money " identified 100 spots that offer a healthy economy, affordable homes, and a high quality of life ." Sioux Falls is not on the list. Be very offended.

Among the cities nearby that did make the list were:

6. Dickinson, North Dakota

25. Bismarck, North Dakota

61. Eagan, Minnesota

64. Council Bluffs, Iowa

65. Papillion, Nebraska

67. Woodbury, Minnesota

69. La Vista, Nebraska

75. North Liberty, Iowa

77. Dubuque, Iowa

81. Williston, North Dakota

84. Burnsville, Minnesota

85. Minnetonka, Minnesota

99. Rapid City, South Dakota

Hope fingers are warmed up and your outrage is ready because you should really be insulted.

Okay, not really. Like most of these lists, they are barely based on anything substantial. I'm not actually offended because this doesn't matter and will be forgotten in a day.

On the bright side we were named the #65 most fun city in the country?