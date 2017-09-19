Sioux Falls Not in Top 100 Places to Live
When it comes to being an awesome place to live, be, do stuff, there are lots of lists that Sioux Falls shows up on, often high on the list.
Not this time.
Money "identified 100 spots that offer a healthy economy, affordable homes, and a high quality of life." Sioux Falls is not on the list. Be very offended.
Among the cities nearby that did make the list were:
6. Dickinson, North Dakota
25. Bismarck, North Dakota
61. Eagan, Minnesota
64. Council Bluffs, Iowa
65. Papillion, Nebraska
67. Woodbury, Minnesota
69. La Vista, Nebraska
75. North Liberty, Iowa
77. Dubuque, Iowa
81. Williston, North Dakota
84. Burnsville, Minnesota
85. Minnetonka, Minnesota
99. Rapid City, South Dakota
Hope fingers are warmed up and your outrage is ready because you should really be insulted.
Okay, not really. Like most of these lists, they are barely based on anything substantial. I'm not actually offended because this doesn't matter and will be forgotten in a day.
On the bright side we were named the #65 most fun city in the country?