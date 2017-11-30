Sioux Falls will have a new option for beer, bourbon, and burger fans soon. Opening Monday (December 4) is Crooked Pint Ale House located in the Sports and Entertainment District at 2020 West Russell St.

If you love a great burger they will serve up the famous Juicy Lucy burger. I've had one while visiting friends in Minnesota. You've gotta try the Beer Cheese Lucy. You’ll thank me later. This would be the pope in the kingdom of burgers.

Fans of bourbon and beer, this looks like a winner. According to a press release by the Crooked Pint Ale House, they’ll carry rare bourbons and scotches and 32 craft beers on tap, many of which are local and regional.

We're delighted to bring the Crooked Pint Ale House to Sioux Falls. We believe the menu, the atmosphere, and the entire brand are perfect for the Sioux Falls community. - Paul Dzubnar, CEO Hilltop Hospitality

The restaurant, which features over 60 items on the lunch and dinner menu, is attached to the Holiday Inn and offers an open patio with a view of Elmwood golf course. However, we probably won’t be enjoying an outdoor table come Monday as the weather forecast looks a bit winter-ish. But it will be a great time to huddle inside and try some new brews, and of course, some great appetizers.

I've got a small group of guys who enjoy sampling new bourbons so this is definitely on our radar for next week. (Brock, Scott, Dave, and Matt: expect a "conference" next week.)

Here's your first look at the inside:



We're so there.

