Sioux Falls New Years Eve Pheasant Drop

Tell me this isn't a great idea. New Year's Eve everyone gathers in downtown Sioux Falls by the Statue of David for the yearend 'Pheasant Drop'. A big plastic Pheasant on a pole slowly descends to a year-end countdown as everyone kisses and cheers. Remember, you heard it here first.

Does any city in South Dakota drop anything at midnight on New Year's Eve?

Lots of cities and the nation drop a lot of cool things to celebrate New Year's Eve. According Wikipedia here is what other folks are dropping rather than a ball on New Year's Eve.

Bangor, Maine will drop a beach ball decorated with lights

Baltimore Maryland will drop a disco ball.

Duluth, Georgia - a disco ball called the Soaring Spirit Ball is raised

Terre Haute, Indiana will drop watermelons

Atlanta will drop an 800-pound peach.

Port Clinton, Ohio is dropping a walleye fish.

Mount Olive, NC will drop a pickle

Hershey Pennsylvania will drop a Hershey's Kiss.

Tallapoosa, Georgia will drop an opossum

Kokomo, Indiana - an aluminum 70-Pound Ball with 34,000 lights is dropped

Vincennes, Indiana - watermelons are dropped

Havre de Grace, Maryland - a wooden duck is dropped

Brasstown, North Carolina - The Possum Drop. A plexiglass pyramid containing a living opossum is lowered from the roof of Clay Logan's convenience store. The possum is turned loose at the end of the celebration.

Elmore, Ohio - a sausage will be dropped

Cincinnati, Ohio - a flying pig is "flown" - not dropped, confirming there is at least one occasion "when pigs fly".

Akron, Pennsylvania - A purple-and-gold shoe is dropped

Beavertown, Pennsylvania - a beaver is dropped

Cleona, Pennsylvania - A pretzel is raised

Frogtown, Pennsylvania - A frog is dropped

Hummelstown, Pennsylvania - A lollipop is dropped

Ickesburg, Pennsylvania - A french fry is dropped

Mobile, Alabama - A giant electric Moon Pie is raised

Flagstaff, Arizona - A pine cone is dropped from the balcony of Weatherford hotel.

Key West, Florida - A large ruby slipper, with drag queen Gary "Sushi" Marion inside is dropped

Easton, Maryland - A crab is dropped

Ocean City, Maryland - A beach ball is dropped

Eastover, North Carolina - A three-foot tall, thirty-pound wooden flea is dropped

Dillsburg, Pennsylvania - Two pickles are dropped

Lebanon, Pennsylvania - A 100-pound stick of Lebanon Bologna is dropped

Richland, Pennsylvania - A cigar is dropped

Bartlesville, Oklahoma - An olive is dropped

