Sioux Falls New School Location Announced

The largest school district in the state is about to get bigger. The Sioux Falls School District has announced the location of its next high school.

According to a report from the Argus Leader , the Sioux Falls School Board has approved buying land close to the Career and Technology Education Academy and Southeast Technical Institute.

After a donation from a company contracting the land, which is just shy of 50 acres, the cost will be $3.3 million. The Argus Leader explains that as part of the $190 million school bond that voters passed this fall it brings the cost down to $400,000.

Journey Development Company and Journey Land Company have been named to contract with the school district for the project.

And what about the 35 acres Sanford Health was offering?

In the report school board president Kent Alberty said they are appreciative of the gift offered earlier this year, but that is now off the table.

What's next? Hire a construction manager. Designs for the new campus may come as soon as late December or early January.