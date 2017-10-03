According to Forbes:

Hobby Lobby began operation in August 1972 with 300 square feet of retail space, located in North Oklahoma City. Hobby Lobby now has over 600 stores. Its stores stock more than 65,000 items including arts and crafts supplies, fashion fabrics, baskets, silk flowers, party supplies and furniture.

The first Hobby Lobby in Sioux Falls opened in 1997. It was a 55,000 square foot store on 41st street.

On Monday the new 70,000 square foot Sioux Falls Hobby Lobby opened just south of West 26th Street between Interstate 29 and Marion Road in the Lake Lorraine development.

Hobby Lobby specializes in crafts and home décor and Wow do they have a ton of stuff at their new location in the Shops at Lake Lorraine.

This video is just a brief glimpse of the expansive new store. And again, Wow is it big!

