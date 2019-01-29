Sioux Falls Neighbors Argue and Spit, Police Investigate

Police are investigating an incident where two neighbors were fighting over noise coming from an apartment.

According to Captain Loren McManus with the Sioux Falls Police Department, the upset neighbor knocked on the door of the tenant who was allegedly causing the noise, words were exchanged, and the neighbor allegedly spat on the tenant.

The investigation is ongoing, there are no charges at this time and police did not identify the two individuals.

The Sioux Falls Police Department has an online resource where you can submit your concerns about problems with neighbors, including problems such an unkempt lawn, property, snow removal concerns, illegal and abandoned vehicles, and other concerns.

You can always call 911 in an emergency or the non-emergency number at the Law Enforcement Center at 367-7212.