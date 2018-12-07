Sioux Falls Native Ben Nguyen Released from UFC

Ben Nguyen has represented Sioux Falls with class and a fierce fighting ability in the octagon during his time in the UFC, but unfortunately for now that time in the UFC has come to an end.

The Washington High School grad was released from the UFC this week and made the announcement via his Twitter account.

Ben fought all over the world and even was able to jump into the octagon in Sioux Falls when the UFC came to South Dakota.

Overall, the 30 year old has a 16-8 MMA record and will look to continue his fighting career elsewhere for the time being.

The reasoning behind his release isn't solely based on record either, as the UFC has been clearly looking to move out of the flyweight division trading away arguably the best pound for pound fighter, Demetrious Johnson earlier this year.

Johnson was traded to ONE Championship and that operation could be the eventual landing spot for Nguyen as well.

Regardless of the landing spot for Nguyen, after countless interviews on my show and getting to know him as a friend, I personally can say he will always be one of my favorite fighters and the city of Sioux Falls will be behind him no matter where he lands.