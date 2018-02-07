Sioux Falls Named One of the Best Cities for Millennials

When I first moved to Sioux Falls nearly 24 years ago, downtown Sioux Falls was not exactly a tourist destination. The only reason to go downtown was to eat a special dinner at Minerva's. Falls Park existed, but certainly wasn't a hot spot for high school senior pictures.

Fast forward to 2018, and downtown Sioux Falls is an energized midtown mecca full of activity. Falls Park is a main attraction for thousands every year. The old Washington High School is now a popular entertainment venue. Several unique restaurants and shoppes line the streets of downtown Sioux Falls. In the summer, you'll find live music on the streets corners, outdoor patios overflowing with relaxed patrons sipping their favorite cocktail, and movies on the big screen at Fawick Park. Downtown Sioux Falls is also a popular place with live.

Sioux Falls is home to one of the best concert venues in the world, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. We have several great sports teams - Canaries, The Storm, Skyforce, The Stampede - that always draw massive crowds. You have over 700 choices for dining out. Sioux Falls is a destination for shoppers with The Empire and Empire East Malls, several strip malls throughout the city featuring well-known national brands and local specialty shoppes, and of course, downtown Sioux Falls stores.

Downtown Sioux Falls - or Sioux Falls in general - has something for any age, including that group called millennials.

Maybe you're even wondering what a millennial is. According to SocialMarketing.org, millennials were born between 1977-1994. They're the children of Baby Boomers.

CubeSmart.com recently named Sioux Falls "One of the Best Cities for Millennials in 2018." Sioux Falls was included in the list along with Miami, Austin and even Chicago. What do we have in Sioux Falls that could possibly put us on the same playing field as those much bigger cities? Here's what CubeSmart had to say:

Why millennials love it: "Millennials don't buy houses" is a common refrain these days, but not in Sioux Falls. Millennial homeownership is on the rise in this unassuming city, thanks to an impressively low unemployment rate and housing prices that won't eat up all your salary (looking at you, New York). Sioux Falls is attractive for budget-minded families and singles alike, but affordability is only part of the equation—luckily, Sioux Falls also has plenty of delicious food, craft breweries, and outdoor activities to keep you busy and enjoying life, not to mention a water park to keep the kids cool during summer months.

With over 700 places to eat in Sioux Falls, there's something to satisfy every palate. When it comes to dessert, we have some pretty awesome specialty sweet spots too. We can't forget Queen City Bakery, Oh My Cupcakes, Half Baked and Smallcakes, just to name a few.

Food & Booze: Indulge your sweet tooth at CH Patisserie and check out the sticky noodle salad at local legend Phillips Avenue Diner. Expand your palate at Phnom Penh Restaurant, which fuses Indian and Southeast Asian flavors.

Who says there's nothing to do in Sioux Falls. From sporting events, to concerts, to plays, to shopping, to Falls Park - you won't be bored in Sioux Falls.

Stay busy: Explore SculptureWalk and the rest of Phillips Avenue downtown, then stroll over to the beautiful Falls Park, which spans the Big Sioux River.

Read the whole story and see what other cities made the list of Best Cities for Millennials in 2018 at CubeSmart.com.