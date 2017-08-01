Sioux Falls Motorcyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries after Colliding with Truck

A 49-year-old Sioux Falls man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle collided with a truck on Monday.

KDLT News is reporting the accident occurred around 1 PM on Monday (July 31) when a motorcyclist riding a 1985 Harley Davidson was traveling North on North 4th Avenue.

According to the KDLT News report, a 2011 Nissan Frontier pickup was stopped on East Maple Street waiting to go through the intersection. The driver of the pickup failed to see the motorcycle and pulled out in front of it. That caused the motorcycle to hit the driver’s side of the pickup, vaulting the 49-year-old motorcyclist over the truck.

Authorities told KDLT News , the motorcyclist was not wearing his helmet at the time of the accident and needed to be transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the accident showed that speed, drugs, and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan Frontier pickup, a 25-year-old man, is also from Sioux Falls.

Source: KDLT TV

