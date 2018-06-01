Have you heard of the mosquito dance? It's the motion of waving your arms and legs to the swarming dive bombing mosquitoes trying to get a bite. Thankfully the City of Sioux Falls is combating the pesky mosquitoes with a program to hit all major areas of the city.

Denise Patton, Health Program Coordinator says they're starting with the bike paths this week. "Conditions required for successful treatment efforts include low winds, temperatures above 55 degrees, and no rain." says Patton. "The Sioux Falls Mosquito Control Program plans to spray portions of the bike path, as able, one to two times a week, between the hours of 4:00 and and 8:00 AM throughout the summer season to control nuisance and disease-spreading mosquitoes along this highly trafficked path."

The bike paths are just the beginning. The whole city is mapped out with areas to be sprayed. Find out which zone you live in, visit www.siouxfalls.org/mosquito. Mosquito Reporting Hotline at 605-367-8799.

The City will be using Permanone 30-30 for spray treatments, a product approved for use by the EPA in residential areas for adult mosquito control.

