Sioux Falls Mom Caught Driving Drunk with Child in Car

A Sioux Falls mom faces DWI charges after she was picked up by police Thursday evening at 6th Street and Chicago in the city.

"We had an officer that saw a car on the east side of Sioux Falls that actually pulled out in front of another car and was swerving in its lane," according to Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"When the officer stopped the car, the woman had been drinking. They ended up finding marijuana inside the vehicle. The woman also had her three-year-old daughter there as well. Mom was arrested for DWI along with drug charges. The child was turned over to a relative."

Clemens says drinking and driving don't mix!

"With all the different options that are available in this time and age it's really easy to make a good choice and find someone who is sober or a cab instead of getting behind the wheel."

Aside from DWI and drug charges, Clemens says 20-year-old Jade Neve of Sioux Falls was also charged with child endangerment.