Sioux Falls Model Train Show for Kids and Kids at Heart

Last December we had a birthday party for a little man named Brantley. His dad Mikey, has filled the roll of my son since he was born. Mikey's mom, Georgie, is my best friend. But after 38 years we're more like sisters, and she has graciously allowed me to be an additional mom (Mommy#2 as the kids have always called me) to Mikey and his sister Leah, all of their lives.

So that would make Brantley - - my - - favorite 3 year old! But I digress. At this celebration Brantley received a slew of wonderful toys, including a train from his Auntie Leah and another train from his- -friend, Patty. It was a sheer delight just watching the joy he got out of playing with his trains.

You don't have to be a kid to enjoy seeing, hearing or playing with trains and the Greater Sioux Falls Model Train Show is just the place to do all of that and more. It's coming up on Saturday, March 24 from 10 AM to 5 PM and Sunday, March 25 from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Multi-Cultural Center (515 N. Main Avenue) in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Dakota Southeastern Division model railroad club will have multiple model train displays for people to check out and even the opportunity to run them! Vendors will be there buying, selling and trading model trains and supplies. It really is a fun event for the whole family.

Tickets will be available at the door and are $5 for adults, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

For more information, call 605-595-2634, follow the club online and on Facebook.

