It's been a heated topic to say the least but at last nights City Council meeting members voted in favor of the downtown hotel and parking ramp project.

KDLT is reporting that the $50 million mixed-use hotel and ramp vote was preceded by public input on both sides of the issue.

After two hours of discussion Sioux Falls City Council voted 6-1 to approve with council member Pat Starr abstaining.

Construction is to begin in spring of 2018.

