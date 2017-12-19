The Miracle on 41st Street Toy Drive to benefit the Sioux Falls Children’s Inn is going on now. The Children’s Inn is an abuse shelter in Sioux Falls that has been serving families in our area since 1977.

Please drop off your NEW, UNWRAPPED toys for boys and girls, or cash donations at the gift wrap booth in the Macy’s Wing of the Empire Mall through December 24th.

New this year, we have teamed up with the music group Tonic Sol-Fa to make it even easier for you to drop off toys for the kids. You can also bring your toys to Tonic Sol-Fa's holiday concerts at the Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion on December 1st and 2nd and put them in the Children's Inn Drop-Off Box.

The Children’s Inn also wants to remind people to have their Christmas gifts wrapped at the Gift Wrap Booth for a cash donation that will benefit the Children’s Inn.

Everything you give goes to benefit the children and families staying at the Children’s Inn.

A big THANK YOU to Great Plains Dental, Great Western Bank, and Xcel Energy supporting this fundraiser and The Children's Inn! All three will be making in kind cash donations to the Children's Inn.

Here is the Children's Inn 'Wish List':

Laundry Detergent

Fabric Softener/Dryer Sheets

All Types of Hair Products

Cell Phone Charging Cords

Non-perishable Food Items

Gift Cards for Gas, Grocery, Retail, Fast food, Haircuts

Size 6 Diapers (This Size Only)

Wet Wipes

Legos

Look Like Me Dolls

Most Needed Age Ranges for Toys, Gifts & Clothing is Infant & Teen