Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken Chooses Chief of Staff

It's been just a matter of days since Sioux Falls new mayor was sworn in. And Mayor Paul TenHaken has added to his staff.

TenHaken announced today the appointment of Erica Beck as Chief of Staff to the Mayor’s Office.

As Chief of Staff Beck will be a key resource in economic development, external business relations, strategic planning and capital improvement planning.

“I speak often about bringing together the best people and surrounding myself with the best talent, and this is a testament to that,” said TenHaken. “Erica will be an incredible asset to Sioux Falls and I look forward to working with her in this leadership role.”

Beck brings extensive public and private sector experience in strategic planning, commercial and economic development, urban planning and more. She was previously employed by the city of Sioux Falls as the Economic Development Manager under Mayor Mike Huether and as the Senior Planner under Mayor Dave Munson. Most recently Beck served as vice president of development for Lloyd Companies.

Last week TenHaken chose T.J. Nelson as Deputy Chief of Staff and public information officer.

