Sioux Falls Mayor: Take the KSFY Poll

In the past week both remaining candidates for Sioux Falls Mayor have appeared on Information 1000 KSOO during The Patrick Lalley Show.

Paul TenHaken and Jolene Loetscher are the two candidates Sioux Falls voters will be voting for on May 1 at the runoff election.

Over at KSFY TV you can now cast a vote in their pre-election poll. Both have been getting top marks from on several different issues. Both have secured endorsements from leading officials, former council members and businesses. But if you had to check one of their boxes on the ballot today would it be TenHaken or Loetscher?

In addition to the City Runoff Election for Mayor voters will be voting for a Central District Council Member. Zach DeBoer and Curt Soehl will via for a four-year term.

The election will be held on Tuesday, May 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling locations will remain the same as those used at the Regular Election of April 10.

The voter registration deadline for the May 1.

