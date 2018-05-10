Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether Announces Next Step After Mayor Term Ends
Mayor Mike Huether said he would sprint to the finish line and appears to not be slowing down in guiding the the city of Sioux Falls during his final days as Mayor.
After eight years of immersing himself in many aspects of the city, Huether says it's time to catch his breath. "I am going to take just a short respite." says Huether. "I wasn't going to, but I've got a team of folks around me that care about me, that love me that give me some good brotherly and fatherly advice every now and then, and all but one of them said you know Mike, we'll support you, and all but one said, you should take a break."
With the new events center, aquatic center, and downtown railyard development, Huether is confident in state of the city as he leaves the Mayor’s office.
Already looking for the next opportunity to serve, Huether has established the website mymanmike.com to announce his future plans.
Newly elected mayor Paul TenHaken will be sworn in next Tuesday (May 15) and immediately leads the city at the informational meeting
