The Sioux Falls Marathon is a great event for the city of Sioux Falls and it got even better for the community as it was announced they raised $22,000 for the Children's Miracle Network.

This year there were over 3,000 runners that ran in the Sioux Falls Marathon.

It has been an event that has continued to grow year after year and it can be attributed to the growing community along with the development of the event.

The Sioux Falls Sports Authority and the Sanford Health Foundation made the announcement of the $22,000 gift for the CMN and it couldn't of come at a better time as the Children's Miracle Network got a great Christmas Gift.

Next years Sioux Falls Marathon will take place on September 8, 2019.