Sioux Falls Marathon Getting Big Numbers in 2017

The Sioux Falls Marathon, Half Marathon and Miracle 5K is figuratively bursting at the seams. Leading the pack is the Sioux Falls Sports Authority which is grateful for the support.

Sports Authority Executive Director Bryan Miller says all categories are up and the aggregate total is above last year’s number with no breakout group that’s leading the others.

“As of Thursday afternoon we’re at 2,936 runners which breaks last year’s all-time attendance number. We’re in second place in a roundabout way in every category so we haven’t broken a record for a single discipline. Just strong overall numbers.”

Multiple streets will be closed to accommodate the runners. Miller says the time taken by those who serve and protect have to be considered as well.

“We’re working with the police department, fire department and Paramedic Plus who have set aside a certain number of hours (for this event). With the time limit, we know approximately where everybody will be (as they run). As the event grows we want to expand that cap (to allow more runners to compete).”

Coinciding with the marathon will be an expo on Saturday as over three dozen vendors will serve the participants and those interested in running. The event starts with the full marathon at 6:30 AM, half marathon at 7:00 AM and the Miracle 5K at 7:15 AM.

