Sioux Falls Man Threatens Relatives With Knife, Gets Kicked Out

While a group of relatives were gathered at a home in the South Central part of Sioux Falls on Monday evening, Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says another family member showed up with knife!

"There was a knock at the door. A person went to answer it. There was a relative outside. He pushed him way into the residence, walked into the kitchen, started eating the food. When the others in the home started yelling, he began swinging a knife," explained Clemens.

That's when the other family members decided to kick him out!

"They were able to push him outside of the home. He then left."

Clemens says police know who he is but they haven't found him yet.

