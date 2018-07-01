Sioux Falls Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Selling Meth

A Sioux Falls man, who pleaded guilty to drug distribution last January, received his sentence from a South Dakota Judge.

Quadiri Ayodele, 38, received a 25 year sentence for the crime. He was convicted in federal court of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. His sentence also stemmed from the evidence that he had violated conditions for a previous release from prison in 2008, where he was serving time from a drug conviction in 2008.

Authorities say Ayodele led a drug ring that transported meth from Phoenix to South Dakota. Law enforcement found 100 grams of the drugs at a Sioux Falls motel room and Ayodele was later arrested in Nebraska after police found nearly 300 grams of meth in his backpack.

The fight against drugs in Sioux Falls has been strengthened by the creation of a new arm of the law to fight drug distribution. Mayor Paul TenHaken and Police Chief Matt Burns announced the creation of the Narcotics Crime Unit in June. The NCU will have two detectives who focus on drug enforcement. The unit will supplement the enforcement efforts of the Police Narcotics Section and the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force.

