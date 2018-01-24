A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to time in jail, fines and years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

Scott Dyson, 37, was sentenced to 108 months in custody, followed by six years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. He was also ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Dyson plead guilty last year to the alleged acts of 2012 according to a statement from the authorities:

"Dyson knowingly received child pornography that he downloaded from the internet. When law enforcement searched his residence in August 2016, they discovered Dyson had a large screen television connected to a computer tower containing several hard drives. Overall, Dyson possessed over 17,000 images and videos of child pornography."

See Also: