Sioux Falls Man Punches Paramedic, Starts New Year in Handcuffs

An intoxicated male was the cause for concern when bystanders called at 1:00 AM on Tuesday (January 1) near a downtown nightclub in Sioux Falls.

The man had been reported to be yelling at people and causing a disturbance. According to Sioux Falls Police Captain Loren McManus, the call was out of concern and was a well-being check. When first responders arrived they found the man slumped over a railing of a business. As a paramedic approached him, the man showed signs of becoming alert once again, woke up and hit the paramedic with a closed fist.

Jeremy W Gayken, 29, of Sioux Falls, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Gayken was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital where he was examined, evaluated and later medically cleared. His blood alcohol level was not disclosed.

The paramedic did not press charges and despite being hit in the face with a closed fist, did not have serious injuries.