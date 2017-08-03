Sioux Falls Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping, Putting Victim in Trunk
A Sioux Falls man has plead guilty to kidnapping, and now awaits sentencing. Jon Henri Bryant, Sr., age 61, faces a maximum penalty of up to life in custody, a $250,000 fine, or both.
According to KSFY-TV:
Bryant, Sr. hid in his ex-girlfriend’s garage on October 25, 2016, and waited for her. He then assaulted her, forced her into the trunk of her car and drove to Minnesota. The victim called police from inside the trunk.
After entering the guilty plea, Bryant was returned to custody. Sentencing is expected to take place in October 2017.
