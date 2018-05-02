Sioux Falls Man Opens Door to a Stranger and a Barrel of a Gun

A Sioux Falls man heard a knock on the door and when he answered it, he was met with a barrel of a gun, being pointed to him by a complete stranger.

The aggravated assault was answered by Sioux Falls police at 1:45 AM on Wednesday (May 2) in the 4400 Block of Valhalla, near the intersection of Valhalla and Technology.

The 29 year old victim said the knocking on the door sounded aggressive. After opening the door and seeing a woman pointing a gun at him, they had a brief exchange where she was yelling at him regarding her dog. The man immediately locked the door and the woman fled.

Police located the suspect in another apartment building in the same complex, along with the gun, a 44 mag marlin lever action rifle with a scope. The suspect, Katrina Marie Hand, 49, was taken into custody for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

The woman's dog was taken by animal control.

No injuries were reported.

